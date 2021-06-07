AJ Brown willing to give up jersey number for Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown made clear that he was willing to do just about anything needed of him to get Julio Jones on the team. Now that it’s happened, he’s looking to follow through.

Brown said Sunday after Jones’ acquisition that he had something “in the works” to ensure that Jones gets the No. 11 that he has worn throughout his entire career.

“I’m in the works with — working with (coach Mike) Vrabel about something, about the number. I tried to switch to No. 1, it didn’t go through,” Brown said. “I’m trying to be a good teammate and look out for him and, you know, let him go out on the right foot.”

Brown added that fans should just hold off on buying jerseys for a bit until the number situation gets cleared up.

“All the jersey purchases should stop for a while,” Brown said. “Just give it like a month until we find out what’s going on.”

Brown giving up No. 11 wouldn’t be a small thing. He’s still the No. 1 receiver on the Titans and looks poised to be a future star. That said, Jones is a legend and a future Hall-of-Famer. It’s also a change from Brown’s recruiting pitch, but it shows how serious he is.