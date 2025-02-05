 Skip to main content
AJ Brown makes major admission about his health

February 5, 2025
by Grey Papke
AJ BrownNFL Playoffs 2024
AJ Brown during warmups

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on the field during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown made a big admission about his health on Wednesday, just four days ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Brown admitted that he was significantly impacted by a knee injury during the Eagles’ first two playoff games, and the issue held him back more than he let on at the time. He said he finally felt healthy for the NFC Championship, and considers himself good to go ahead of the Super Bowl.

Brown did pop up on the injury report after the Eagles’ NFC Wild Card win over Green Bay, but never missed time as the Eagles tried to manage the injury. Based on this admission, the injury clearly hobbled him more than he let on at the time. It may have played a factor in his playoff performances, as he was limited to one catch against the Packers and two catches for 14 yards in the Divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams. He was much more productive in the NFC Championship victory over Washington, with six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Early in the playoffs, Brown was garnering attention more for his viral sideline moves than his on-field contributions. That knee injury likely had a lot to do with that. As long as he feels healthy heading into the Super Bowl, that is outstanding news for the Eagles and the threat they can carry in the passing game.