AJ Brown makes major admission about his health

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown made a big admission about his health on Wednesday, just four days ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Brown admitted that he was significantly impacted by a knee injury during the Eagles’ first two playoff games, and the issue held him back more than he let on at the time. He said he finally felt healthy for the NFC Championship, and considers himself good to go ahead of the Super Bowl.

Good news. AJ Brown says he was hurt and injured with his knee the first two playoff games and he felt healthy the week of the NFC title game. He says he feels healthy for the Super Bowl. And he is very grateful. He did not know when the playoffs started if he would be able to… pic.twitter.com/8mTnYmNNFz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 5, 2025

Brown did pop up on the injury report after the Eagles’ NFC Wild Card win over Green Bay, but never missed time as the Eagles tried to manage the injury. Based on this admission, the injury clearly hobbled him more than he let on at the time. It may have played a factor in his playoff performances, as he was limited to one catch against the Packers and two catches for 14 yards in the Divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams. He was much more productive in the NFC Championship victory over Washington, with six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Early in the playoffs, Brown was garnering attention more for his viral sideline moves than his on-field contributions. That knee injury likely had a lot to do with that. As long as he feels healthy heading into the Super Bowl, that is outstanding news for the Eagles and the threat they can carry in the passing game.