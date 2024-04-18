 Skip to main content
AJ Brown explains his curious social media change

April 18, 2024
by Grey Papke
AJ Brown during warmups

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on the field during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown generated a bit of drama on Thursday with some social media moves, and he had to clear them up once they started to garner some attention.

Many fans noticed that Brown abruptly changed his profile photo to one of Tom Brady in a New England Patriots uniform. He further fueled speculation by following Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver KJ Osborn on Instagram.

The furor was enough that Brown commented, saying the photo change was the result of him watching AppleTV’s new “Dynasty” series about Brady and the Patriots. He pointed out that Brady was his favorite player ever, and said he “did not think changing my (profile picture) to the greatest QB ever would cause controversy.”

By this point, Brown should know that anything he does on social media will be scrutinized. After all, he has had that experience in the past.

Brown has been dominant since joining the Eagles, posting back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons. There have been rumors that he is unhappy with the team, but he has consistently denied that he wants to go elsewhere.

AJ Brown
