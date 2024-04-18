AJ Brown explains his curious social media change

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown generated a bit of drama on Thursday with some social media moves, and he had to clear them up once they started to garner some attention.

Many fans noticed that Brown abruptly changed his profile photo to one of Tom Brady in a New England Patriots uniform. He further fueled speculation by following Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver KJ Osborn on Instagram.

REPORT: #Eagles WR AJ Brown just followed #Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett and WR KJ Osborn on IG, per @SportsFellow_. Brown also changed all his profile pictures to Tom Brady and New England de facto GM Elliott Wolf said today the team is in trade talks for receivers. pic.twitter.com/9dHt1Wkqvp — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 18, 2024

The furor was enough that Brown commented, saying the photo change was the result of him watching AppleTV’s new “Dynasty” series about Brady and the Patriots. He pointed out that Brady was his favorite player ever, and said he “did not think changing my (profile picture) to the greatest QB ever would cause controversy.”

TB12 is my favorite player ever.

I watch the dynasty and it brought back some memories from my childhood.

Go look up what he did in 2015 when he was doubted/ disrespected.

Yeah I see the disrespect.

Motivated … yes. That’s it

I Did not think changing my pfp to the greatest… — AJ BROWN (@1kalwaysopen_) April 18, 2024

By this point, Brown should know that anything he does on social media will be scrutinized. After all, he has had that experience in the past.

Brown has been dominant since joining the Eagles, posting back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons. There have been rumors that he is unhappy with the team, but he has consistently denied that he wants to go elsewhere.