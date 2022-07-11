AJ Brown unloads on ‘fake’ report about Jalen Hurts

AJ Brown has been with the Philadelphia Eagles for less than three months, but the star wide receiver is already tired of what people are saying about his new quarterback.

Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn recently shared some concerning information about Jalen Hurts during his “Sports Take” show with co-hosts Rob Ellis and Barrett Brooks. He said he spoke with people connected to the Eagles in late May about Hurts’ progress and was told the former Alabama star has “got a ways to go.” Gunn said one person told him there was a 10-play stretch during OTAs where Hurts threw three interceptions, four incomplete passes and was sacked three times.

Brooks said he has heard the same concerns about Hurts. On Monday, Brown took to Twitter to mock what he referred to as “fake” information. The receiver questioned how Hurts could be sacked in 7-on-7 drills when there is no pass rush. Brown then sarcastically showed off his knowledge of Eagles history.

That practice stuff about Jalen is fake . Y’all tweet and believe anything. Like how can he get sacked on 7on7 and there aren’t any rushers. I believe water is above us . Believe that too and make a article about that too . This app is crazy 😂 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) July 11, 2022

In a 10 play series

Jalen threw 3tds to Me.

Donovan Mcnabb and T.O. fought the other 4 plays . Vince papale came out of retirement and had the other 3 receptions. #FlyEaglesFly — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) July 11, 2022

If the Eagles are concerned about Hurts, they certainly have not been letting on publicly. Head coach Nick Sirianni praised Hurts last month for one big change he has seen in the third-year QB. There was also a recent report that Philly will likely give Hurts a massive contract extension a year from now, though that obviously will depend upon how he plays this season.

Hurts has a big opportunity to prove he can be a viable NFL starter in 2022. Now that he has Brown to throw to, the expectations will be even higher.