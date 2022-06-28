Jalen Hurts in line for massive contract extension in 2023?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ future with the team will likely be decided based on his performance during the upcoming season, but one reporter is speculating that Hurts will get a huge contract extension in 2023 either way.

Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP-FM Philadelphia Sports Talk radio shared via Twitter Tuesday that the Eagles will likely give Hurts “a massive QB contract next offseason,” which would be a “good thing” for the organization. According to Shorr-Parks, a Hurts extensions would be in the $35-40 million range. That figure would put him in the same ballpark as Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr and Russell Wilson, according to Spotrac.

The #Eagles are likely going to give Jalen Hurts a massive QB contract next offseason ($35/40m+ per year). And that will be a good thing for the franchise. — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 28, 2022

It could be difficult to justify an extension for Hurts if he has a similar season to last year.

Among NFL quarterbacks, Hurts ranked 21st in total passing yards (3,144) and 23rd in touchdown passes (16) last year. The overall passing game for the Eagles was below average under Hurts last season. The Eagles finished 25th in the league with 200.2 passing yards per game. But the Philadelphia running game ranked first in the NFL in total yards (2,715) and yards per game (159.7). If Hurts can improve, the Eagles could have one of the more balanced offenses in the NFL.

With the Eagles acquiring A.J. Brown to pair with DeVonta Smith, the team’s leading receiver last season, Hurts has the weapons to prove to the organization that he would be deserving of a big extension next offseason.

The 23-year-old was a second-round pick by the Eagles in 2020. He is halfway through his four-year rookie deal.