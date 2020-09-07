AJ Green expected to be a full-go for Week 1

AJ Green was once one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL, but he has since become somewhat of a forgotten man. He’ll have a chance to live up to his old reputation right off the bat this season.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday that he expects Green to be a full-go when the Bengals kick off their season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Green has not played in a game since Dec. 2, 2018. He was initially expected to return from his ankle injury last November, but he experienced swelling and ended up being shut down for the season. He has also battled a hamstring issue this offseason.

Green, 31, will play under the franchise tag this year. He has had trouble staying on the field, but he recently indicated he is nowhere close to thinking about retirement.

In his last full season in 2017, Green had 75 catches for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bengals are hoping playing with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow this season helps Green resurrect his career.