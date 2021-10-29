AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).

Green looked completely lost on the play, with some speculating he thought it was a run.

Here are some of the memes targeting him:

Great run block by AJ Green though. That will pop on film tomorrow — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 29, 2021

*Chance for a game winning catch* AJ Green: pic.twitter.com/IZbdyM5Ca8 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 29, 2021

AJ Green on that last play. pic.twitter.com/OU1xp7fVNU — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 29, 2021

AJ Green when that ball went in the air pic.twitter.com/CRQbHLLIg0 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 29, 2021

Found out what happened to AJ Green pic.twitter.com/XwVdF2SSHp — Clueless Football Fan (3-4) Lets get this W (@profoundgames) October 29, 2021

Kyler to AJ Green pic.twitter.com/R0IHm2L02n — Dan Passapera (@danpassapera) October 29, 2021

AJ Green on that last throw by Kyler Murray! pic.twitter.com/OZ2p5YVM9b — Jeff Kelton 👻 (@AngelsBruh27) October 29, 2021

Kyle Murray to AJ Green. pic.twitter.com/5tuwmZYThp — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) October 29, 2021

Cardinal fans wondering what AJ Green was thinking pic.twitter.com/gyPr8T3yzU — George Jarjour (@GeorgeOnTap) October 29, 2021

We don’t even know whose fault it was on the final play. But we do know that the public is blaming Green, who is in his first year with the Cardinals. He probably wishes he had that one back.