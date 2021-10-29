 Skip to main content
AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

October 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).

Green looked completely lost on the play, with some speculating he thought it was a run.

Here are some of the memes targeting him:

We don’t even know whose fault it was on the final play. But we do know that the public is blaming Green, who is in his first year with the Cardinals. He probably wishes he had that one back.

