Al Michaels shares story about elevator encounter he had with Titans star

Al Michaels had an encounter with a Tennessee Titans star player prior to “Sunday Night Football” that turned out to be prescient.

As Sunday night’s game between the Titans and Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif. returned from halftime, Michaels shared his story about running into Jeffery Simmons before the game.

“I told you I ran into him in the elevator at the hotel as we went downstairs today. I said, ‘hey, you’re going to the Pro Bowl with a big game on Sunday Night Football.’ He says, ‘I’m ready,'” Michaels shared.

Why is that a big deal? Because in the first half alone, Simmons had three sacks, a quarterback hit and two QB hurries. He was the defensive star of the game for Tennessee.

Simmons was a first-round pick in 2019 and is in his third season with the Titans. He may not have a lot of name recognition among non-Titans fans, but he has been a star on their defense this season. The 24-year-old entered Sunday’s game with 24 tackles, 2.5 sacks and seven QB hits this season. He added to those totals in a big way on Sunday night.

Photo: Aug 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Network television commentator Al Michaels before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports