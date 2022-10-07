Al Michaels has great zingers over poor quality of ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

One trait that makes Al Michaels such a great broadcaster is his ability to relate to the average fan. He showcased that ability while calling a lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Just before halftime, the Colts had the ball down 6-0 in what was a boring, injury-filled game.

“Type of game you’d like to have as the 5th regional on CBS on Sunday,” Michaels remarked.

His joke was that this game was being watched nationally in primetime instead of being buried behind several other games on an NFL Sunday and seen by a much smaller audience.

As if that weren’t enough, the 77-year-old announcing legend got off another great line later in the game.

“It’s 1st-and-goal. Words I thought I would never speak tonight,” Michaels cracked.

That’s exactly why we love him. Michaels isn’t just some company shill. If a game is great, his enthusiasm will reflect it. When a game is a low-quality one, he’ll point that out while maintaining his professionalism. He is very much a voice of the fan and knows why people watch the NFL.

