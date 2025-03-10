Jimmy Garoppolo now set up for awkward situation in 2025

Jimmy Garoppolo will now have make amends with an old frenemy.

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Monday that they are officially bringing back the veteran quarterback Garoppolo. The 33-year-old Garoppolo has landed a new one-year contract from the Rams for the 2025 season.

Garoppolo, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, already spent the 2024 campaign with the Rams, serving as Matthew Stafford’s backup. He made one total start for the Rams last year (in Week 18 when the team was resting Stafford for the playoffs) and is now set to be Stafford’s understudy in Los Angeles again.

Mar 17, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

But there is another interesting (and very awkward) subplot here. Over the weekend, the Rams agreed to terms with six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams. They are bringing in Adams on a multi-year deal worth over $20 million per season.

While Adams will immediately create a fearsome 1-2 punch with Rams receiver Puka Nacua (and likely signal the end of Cooper Kupp’s time in Los Angeles), he has some negative history with Garoppolo. Adams and Garoppolo were teammates on the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 season (which was Garoppolo’s last stint as a full-time starting QB). The two had a poor rapport with one another with Adams becoming very frustrated over Garoppolo constantly missing him on throws. Adams was even depicted during the Netflix docuseries “Receivers” making harsh comments on the sideline about Garoppolo during games.

Now Adams and Garoppolo are set to be teammates once again in Los Angeles. While Adams won’t have to worry about catching throws from Garoppolo with Stafford locked in as the Rams’ starting QB, it could still make for a tense situation in the team’s locker room.