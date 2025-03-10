Steelers kicker had greatest reaction to DK Metcalf trade

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell had the best reaction to the team’s trade for DK Metcalf.

The Steelers on Sunday acquired Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. They sent Seattle a 2025 second-round pick, and the teams swapped sixth and seventh-round picks. Pittsburgh also agreed to pay Metcalf a 5-year, $150 million deal.

Though the Steelers beefed up their wide receiver position with the addition of Metcalf, fans were left asking who would be throwing to the wide receiver. At the time of the trade, the Steelers didn’t have a quarterback. Justin Fields has since signed with the New York Jets, while Russell Wilson remains a free agent. There are also rumors that Aaron Rodgers could end up with the Steelers.

Aug 9, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) takes the field for warm-ups

In the meantime, Boswell suggested himself as a passing option for Pittsburgh. Boswell shared a great post on his Instagram Story that showed him holding a ball and ready to pass.

“I got this. GP and DK down there somewhere” Boswell wrote as his hilarious caption.

Chris Boswell on IG. “I got this. GP and DK down there somewhere. 😭😭



Via ChrisBoswell9 on IG. pic.twitter.com/nxUllQGh86 — Portersburgh (@PortersBurgh) March 10, 2025

The photo appeared to come from a time when Boswell was running a fake field goal play. His post is humorous too, playing on the way George Pickens and Metcalf can be deep threats.

Boswell, 33, has been the Steelers’ kicker since 2015. He has attempted two passes during his career — one of which went for a touchdown.