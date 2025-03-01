Alabama OL delivers the best quote of the NFL Combine

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker may have delivered the quote of the NFL Combine on Saturday.

Booker spoke to the media Saturday morning and had a fantastic answer when asked about his love of football. The All-American lineman said his love of the game stems from obliterating opponents so badly that they no longer like it themselves.

“It’s legal assault out there. I love football because, the brand of football that I play, I make guys not love football anymore,” Booker said. “I do that every day, every down, by giving it my all and letting them know I’m not going to let up. The thing I love the most about football is taking that love away from other people.”

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker (OL03) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Yes, it is a classic answer for an offensive lineman, but it could not possibly be better. Lots of guys talk about how much they love the game of football. You won’t find many that relish destroying their opponents so much that their foes do not enjoy the sport anymore.

Booker definitely has a personality that teams and players will gravitate to. He was even willing to call out his legendary former coach last season.

Booker was a two-time All-SEC selection at Alabama and was honored as a first-team All-American in 2024. He is regarded as a likely first-round pick in April’s draft. With this attitude, it is easy to see why.