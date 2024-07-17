Alabama player has harsh response to Nick Saban over SEC prediction

Nick Saban is skeptical that Alabama will be one of the best teams in the SEC this season, but at least one Crimson Tide player does not care what his former coach thinks.

Saban has been working as an analyst for ESPN since he stunned the college football world by retiring in January. The seven-time national champion is covering SEC Media Days this week, and he has already delivered some noteworthy takes. One of them came on Tuesday, when Saban predicted that Georgia and SEC newcomer Texas will be the two teams competing in the SEC Championship Game this season.

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker was asked on Wednesday about Saban’s comments. He had an awesome response.

“(Saban) always used to say, ‘Don’t let some guy that lives in their mom’s basement determine how you feel.’ So I’m not gonna let some guy who plays golf all day determine how I feel,” Booker told reporters.

Tyler Booker bringing the heat. I asked how he felt about Saban not predicting Alabama to make the SEC title game. “He always used to say, ‘Don’t let some guy that lives in their mom’s basement determine how you feel.’ So I’m not gonna let some guy who plays golf all day… — Alex Scarborough (@ByScarborough) July 17, 2024

Booker also spoke about how Saban urged his players to ignore “external factors.” Now that Saban is no longer working directly with the Alabama football program, Booker feels the 72-year-old falls under that umbrella.

Alabama OL Tyler Booker asked about his thoughts on Nick Saban picking Georgia and Texas to be in the SEC championship: “Well something Coach Saban taught us whenever we speak to the media is to not concern ourselves with external factors and he doesn’t work in the facility… pic.twitter.com/fOw2ftWQAm — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) July 17, 2024

Booker laughed after he made the comments, and Saban is far more likely to be proud than offended.

The good news for Alabama is that Saban’s SEC prediction is the opposite of the “rat poison” he used to constantly urge his players to avoid. Perhaps he is trying to light a fire under his people in Tuscaloosa.