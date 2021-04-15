Aldon Smith agrees to deal with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have had interest in acquiring Aldon Smith since at least last season, and they have finally landed the veteran pass-rusher.

Smith and the Seahawks reached an agreement on a one-year deal Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Smith, 31, spent the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. The Seahawks tried to trade for him last year but their offers were turned away.

Prior to last season, Smith was out of the NFL since 2015 due to a host of legal and personal issues. He has, by all indications, kept his head on straight since being reinstated. Smith also made some physical changes that appear to have helped him last year.

Smith had five sacks last season and 50 QB pressures. Signing him should be an inexpensive way for the Seahawks to bolster their front seven.