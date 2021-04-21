Aldon Smith booked on battery charge after turning himself in

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana announced earlier this week that Aldon Smith was wanted for an alleged battery incident, and the veteran pass-rusher has turned himself in to police.

A press release from the Sheriff’s office on Wednesday morning stated that Smith turned himself in shortly before 7 p.m. the night before, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. He was booked on a second-degree battery charge and released on $25,000 bond.

A police report stated that deputies responded to a call for medical assistance on Saturday evening outside a business in Chalmette, La. Police spoke with a man who said an acquaintance of him assaulted him before they arrived. Mike Triplett of ESPN reported that Smith was accused of choking the man unconscious.

The incident was captured on camera, according to police.

Smith, who recently signed with the Seattle Seahawks, has been arrested numerous times for DUI, including in 2019. He has also been arrested for hit-and-run. In 2018, his blood alcohol content was five times the legal limit during an arrest. It was that same year that his friends were concerned for Smith’s life.

Smith, 31, was reinstated prior to last season and played in all 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys. He had five sacks and 50 QB pressures. He had been out of the NFL since 2015 prior to last year.