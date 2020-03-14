pixel 1
Report: Aldon Smith seeking reinstatement to NFL

March 14, 2020
by Grey Papke

Aldon Smith

Aldon Smith hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2015, but he’s once again trying to make a comeback.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL Media, Smith has applied for reinstatement to the NFL, roughly three and a half years after his previous bid was denied.

Smith has a long way to go here. He’s been officially suspended since 2015, and has repeatedly been in legal trouble. That has often stemmed from driving under the influence, and he was arrested for that as recently as last June. He’ll have to demonstrate that he’s been sober long enough for commissioner Roger Goodell to allow him back into the league.

Smith burst onto the scene with 33.5 sacks in his first two NFL seasons, but then his lack of sobriety derailed his career. He’ll turn 31 in September.


