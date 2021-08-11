Aldon Smith released by Seahawks months after latest arrest

Aldon Smith had yet another run-in with the law earlier this offseason, and the latest off-field incident may result in him not playing at all in 2021.

Smith was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Smith turned himself in on a warrant for an alleged battery incident back in April. He was charged with second-degree battery after police say they responded to a call for medical assistance outside a business in Chalmette, La. Smith was accused of choking a man unconscious.

Smith has been arrested numerous times for DUI, including in 2019. He has also been arrested for hit-and-run. In 2018, his blood alcohol content was five times the legal limit during an arrest. It was that same year that his friends were concerned for Smith’s life.

After he was reinstated prior to last Season, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys. He had five sacks and 50 QB pressures. He had been out of the NFL since 2015 prior to last year.