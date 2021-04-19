Aldon Smith wanted by police for alleged battery

Aldon Smith played an entire season last year without getting himself into any trouble off the field, but it appears that run has come to an end.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana announced on Monday that Smith is wanted for an alleged battery incident that occurred on Saturday night in front of a Home Depot store in Chalmette, La. The release said Smith does not have an address in the area but has relatives who live there. Police say Smith was last seen driving a white sedan and have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Law enforcement officials say the alleged incident was captured on video.

No further details were released, but NFL fans certainly will not be surprised to hear that Smith is in trouble with the law. The former first-round pick has been arrested numerous times for DUI, including in 2019. He has also been arrested for hit-and-run. In 2018, his blood alcohol content was five times the legal limit during an arrest. It was that same year that his friends were concerned for Smith’s life.

Smith, 31, was reinstated prior to last season and played in all 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys. He had five sacks and 50 QB pressures. He had been out of the NFL since 2015 prior to last year.

Smith recently signed with the Seattle Seahawks.