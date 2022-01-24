Alex Rodriguez explains why he was at Packers game

Alex Rodriguez had some damage control to do after being spotted at Lambeau Field for Saturday’s Green Bay Packers playoff game.

Rodriguez was spotted in the crowd during Saturday’s NFC Divisional game between the Packers and San Francisco 49ers. That was enough to raise some eyebrows: not only was Rodriguez with a mystery woman, but the former MLB star is an incoming co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Packers, of course, are not particularly popular in neighboring Minnesota, where the Vikings are the preferred NFL team.

Rodriguez briefly chatted with the Timberwolves’ broadcast on Sunday, explaining that attending a game at Lambeau Field was a “bucket list” item for him.

.@arod doing some image rehab with Wolves fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/cC8vGjVb1A — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 24, 2022

“It was a bucket list. I’ve always wanted to go there,” Rodriguez said. “It’s funny, my daughters call and say ‘Dad, are you a Packers fan?’ I said ‘no honey, I’m not a Packers fan’. But I am a fan of Lambeau Field. I’ve always wanted to go there. It was a terrific game, and Viking fans should be thrilled because the Packers lost.”

Clearly, Rodriguez heard from some people who were not pleased he seemed to be rooting on Green Bay. There’s no explanation for the fact that he was wearing a Packers hat, but maybe it’s best he didn’t dive deeper.

A-Rod’s tenure as Timberwolves owner is not exactly off to a great start. He’s gonna have to get some Vikings gear to start making up for this.