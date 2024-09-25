 Skip to main content
Broncos LB out for season despite pulling off insane injury feat

September 25, 2024
by Grey Papke
The Denver Broncos logo

Sep 16, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; General view of Denver Broncos logo at midfield at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL during Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay. Perhaps more remarkably, Singleton did not really give the Broncos any hints about what had happened to him until after the game.

Broncos coach Sean Payton revealed Wednesday that Singleton suffered the injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s win. Amazingly, while Singleton came up limping, he played the entire rest of the game, which is why the team was so shocked by the diagnosis.

We have seen players shoot free throws with ACL tears, but to play an entire NFL game on one is genuinely absurd. He posted a perfectly solid stat line as well, collecting 10 combined tackles in the win over the Buccaneers.

Singleton, a defensive captain, led the Broncos with 177 total tackles last season. He is a significant loss for Denver.

