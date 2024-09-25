Broncos LB out for season despite pulling off insane injury feat

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL during Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay. Perhaps more remarkably, Singleton did not really give the Broncos any hints about what had happened to him until after the game.

Broncos coach Sean Payton revealed Wednesday that Singleton suffered the injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s win. Amazingly, while Singleton came up limping, he played the entire rest of the game, which is why the team was so shocked by the diagnosis.

Sean Payton said Alex Singleton will have ACL surgery in about two weeks. Singleton suffered the injury during the INT in the first quarter and kept playing — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 25, 2024

Alex Singleton and the Broncos were “shocked” he tore his ACL because he played the rest of the game on it, per Sean Payton. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 25, 2024

We have seen players shoot free throws with ACL tears, but to play an entire NFL game on one is genuinely absurd. He posted a perfectly solid stat line as well, collecting 10 combined tackles in the win over the Buccaneers.

Singleton, a defensive captain, led the Broncos with 177 total tackles last season. He is a significant loss for Denver.