Alleged victim in Jerry Jeudy case defends WR

Jerry Jeudy was arrested on Thursday after he was involved in an incident with the mother of his child, but the woman feels the case should be thrown out.

The alleged victim appeared in a Colorado courtroom on Friday and told the judge that Jeudy never made physical contact with her and she never felt threatened. She asked that the domestic violence criminal tampering charge against the star wide receiver be dismissed, according to TMZ.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown explained on Thursday that the domestic violence charge was only added due to Jeudy’s relationship with the woman, who is the mother of his 1-month-old daughter. The woman summoned police to keep the peace after Jeudy was accused of withholding the baby’s car seat and medical records. Jeudy allegedly told police he had taken the items because the woman had one of his phones and refused to return it to him.

A judge imposed a mandatory protection order on Jeudy, but the alleged victim did not request a no-contact order. Jeudy spent the night in jail on Thursday despite police saying there was “no physical contact” between him and the woman.

Jeudy’s lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, said Friday that Jeudy should have never been arrested.

Harvey Steinberg says Jerry Jeudy never should have been arrested. #9sports pic.twitter.com/J02TJjDWpA — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 13, 2022

Jeudy was charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer.

The 23-year-old Jeudy is entering his third NFL season. He was limited to 10 games last season due to an ankle injury he suffered early in the year.