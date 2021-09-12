Jerry Jeudy carted off field after suffering apparent ankle injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with an apparent ankle injury.

Jeudy was being tackled by Giants cornerback James Bradberry when his ankle rolled beneath Bradberry as he went down. Jeudy was in obvious pain and could not walk off the field himself. There was no initial word on his status aside from the fact that he was being evaluated for a “lower leg injury.”

Here's what happened to Jeudy.pic.twitter.com/1S5gTaYfz9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2021

Jeudy was initially ruled to have fumbled on the play, but that was overturned on review and the Broncos kept the ball.

The 22-year-old wide receiver was entering his second NFL season after racking up 856 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. He was expected to be a big part of the Denver passing attack in 2021, and had already pulled in six catches for 72 yards before suffering the injury.