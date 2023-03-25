Allen Lazard shares whether he thinks Aaron Rodgers trade will happen

Expectations remain that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will eventually be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, but time continues to tick away.

The Jets seem to be positioning themselves for the mega trade while also compiling a roster perceived to be of Rodgers’ liking. However, there is some level of stress that appears to be mounting as each day passes. If the deal were to fall apart now, the Jets will have mortgaged a good part of their future by crossing off lines on Rodgers’ alleged wish list.

But this is of no concern to wide receiver Allen Lazard, who is a former teammate of Rodgers and one of his close friends. He still believes Rodgers will find his way to The Big Apple.

“There’s no worry on my end,” Lazard told TMZ Sports. “Especially knowing that Aaron has his full-on commitment to being a New York Jet this year.”

Rodgers had previously stated he intends to suit up for Gang Green this coming season but suggested the Packers are the ones holding up the trade. Lazard, meanwhile, says Rodgers’ eventual trade to the Jets is a “big reason” why he signed with New York in the first place.

“He was somewhat of a big reason,” Lazard said. “Ultimately, it came down to two factors. One being Nathaniel Hackett. I think that was the biggest piece of the puzzle for me. . . And then knowing that Aaron was very highly interested (in going) to the Jets kind of gave me the piece of mind to be able to go there.”

The Jets would like to get this deal done prior to the 2023 NFL Draft in April.