Report: Allen Robinson asks Bears for trade

The Chicago Bears have an early-season problem with their top wide receiver.

Allen Robinson raised eyebrows on Monday when he removed all references to the Bears from his social media accounts. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, he has gone further than that in private, and asked the organization about a possible trade.

Robinson is in the final year of a 3-year, $42 million contract. He wants an extension, but the trade request is a clear indication that the two sides aren’t close to getting anything done.

Robinson is a vital part of Chicago’s passing offense. He caught seven touchdowns last season and racked up 1,147 receiving yards, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s best receivers. If he were traded, he would be a potential No. 1 for a number of teams. Don’t expect the Bears to be eager to do so, however.