Allen Robinson gets franchise tag from Bears

Allen Robinson recently expressed a desire to play for a team that is ready to contend for a Super Bowl, and he’s going to have to hope that team is the Chicago Bears.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Robinson on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Robinson is easily one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL, so the move is not exactly a surprise. The 27-year-old may not be pleased about it, however.

Robinson hinted with his social media activity last season that he is unhappy with the Bears. He had been openly seeking a contract extension and said publicly that he did not understand why he and the team couldn’t get one done over the past year.

Following a season in which he caught a career-high 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns, Robinson would have been in a great position to head into free agency. Instead, he’ll have to either negotiate a long-term deal with Chicago or play the 2021 season under the tag.

The Bears knew all along that they could use the franchise tag on Robinson, which is likely why they dragged their feet. When you take his most recent remarks on the subject into consideration, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be thrilled with his current situation.