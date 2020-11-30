Allen Robinson’s social media activity again hints he is unhappy with Bears

Allen Robinson became the subject of trade talk earlier in the season when he indicated on social media that he is unhappy with the Chicago Bears, but he and the team appeared to quickly smooth things over. Or did they?

After the Bears were blown out by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, Robinson went on a spree of liking tweets that probably won’t make fans in Chicago feel confident in his future with the team. The star receiver liked several tweets from fans who were trying to recruit him to their favorite teams.

#Bears star WR Allen Robinson liked tweets from fans about leaving the #Bears and joining another team after the loss to the #Packers A reminder that Robinson chose to sign with Chicago as a free-agent over Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/SeVpLyQdbp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 30, 2020

It’s worth noting that all of the fans were complimenting Robinson. It would be a different story if he liked tweets bashing the Bears, but there was none of that from what we can see.

Robinson is in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with the Bears in 2018. He created a stir back in September when he scrubbed all mention of the Bears from his social media accounts, and it wasn’t long before reports indicated he asked Chicago to trade him. Robinson later addressed that talk and seemed to throw cold water on it.

Robinson is one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, but the Bears have had mediocre quarterback play at best during his tenure with the team. Mitchell Trubisky threw two interceptions in Sunday’s loss with Nick Foles injured, so it would not be a surprise if the frustration is creeping back up for Robinson.