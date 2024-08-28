 Skip to main content
Allen Robinson lands with NFC playoff team after release

August 28, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Jun 13, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) is interviewed during Veteran Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Robinson is officially back in the NFC North.

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed Robinson. The veteran wide receiver will be joining Detroit’s practice squad.

Robinson, 31, is a former second-round draft pick who was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and has posted three separate seasons of 1,000 yards receiving. But he has battled injuries and ineffectiveness in more recent years, logging just 34 catches for 280 yards and zero TDs last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After signing with the New York Giants earlier this offseason, Robinson was waived by the Giants as part of this week’s final roster cuts. He has quickly found another opportunity with the reigning NFC North champion Lions though, becoming the second notable receiver to join Detroit’s practice squad this week.

