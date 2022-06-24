Report reveals potential length of Alvin Kamara suspension

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will likely face a notable suspension for an incident in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

Kamara was accused of felony battery over a concerning incident at a Las Vegas nightclub. Charges are still pending in the case, but that does not preclude the NFL from handing down its own discipline via the personal conduct policy.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Kamara is likely facing a six-game suspension stemming from the charges. The league prefers to wait until after criminal proceedings conclude to hand down discipline, so Kamara may not have a suspension handed down until after his next court hearing in August.

The Saints have had at least one veteran running back in for a recent visit. That may be because the organization is also bracing for Kamara to be suspended.