Alvin Kamara had funny response to Jameis Winston question

The New Orleans Saints lost their starting quarterback and unquestioned leader when Drew Brees left Sunday’s game with a rib injury, leaving Jameis Winston to take over the huddle. Apparently there was nothing strange about that for Alvin Kamara.

Following the Saints’ 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate asked Kamara what it was like to have Winston in the huddle. The star running back gave a very straightforward response.

“Well, Sean Payton called a play, and then Jameis told us the play, and that’s what he did throughout the game,” Kamara said.

To Johnson’s credit, he openly admitted that Kamara “dunked on my dumb question.”

The question certainly wasn’t great, but it wasn’t unreasonable, either. Obviously the game takes a different feel when a starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer leaves with an injury. Johnson wanted to get an idea of how Winston handled that situation, but Kamara wasn’t about to give much away.

It took Winston a while to find a job last offseason, but he seems comfortable in New Orleans. We saw a good indication of that when he was messing around with Brees on camera after a recent win.

With Brees expected to miss time with rib and shoulder injuries, the Saints may have to rely on Winston the way they relied on Teddy Bridgewater last year.