Report: Saints bracing for Drew Brees to miss time with rib, shoulder injury

Drew Brees left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a rib injury on a hard hit, and the veteran quarterback may miss some time going forward.

Brees is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if there is cartilage damage in his ribs, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. He has also been dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder, so the Saints feel he may need to sit out for a while to get healthy for the stretch run.

The hit Brees took came in the second quarter (seen here) and resulted in a roughing the passer penalty. The penalty probably should not have been called, but there is no doubt that Brees took a beating on the play.

Jameis Winston took over for Brees, and the Saints also mixed Taysom Hill into their offensive packages. They will likely use both quarterbacks going forward if Brees is out.

Brees explained after the game that he feels he would not have been effective if he returned after suffering the rib injury.