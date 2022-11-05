Alvin Kamara has great response to reporter’s question

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is a unique talent and he knows it. He’s especially dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield, where his shiftiness and speed often cause mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

Asked about his dominance on choice routes earlier this week, Kamara had a simple explanation.

I asked Alvin Kamara why no one can guard him on choice routes. “I’m the best” — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 4, 2022

Kamara has seen a significant uptick in touches over the past four weeks. He’s rushed the ball 71 times for 313 yards and hauled in 28 receptions (on 34 targets) for an additional 268 yards. That includes a three-touchdown game in a Week 8 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Offseason is harder than the season. In the offseason, I prepare for hell,” Kamara said of how he prepares for the in-season grind. “I try to put my body through a lot of stress in the offseason. . . just doing all the things to prepare my body to go to war every week.

“I’m ready for the (workload). I’m not worried about the load. I’ll take whatever they give me.”

With a 3-5 record on the season, the Saints remain very much alive in the weak NFC South. They are just one-game back of division-leading Atlanta and if they want to make a run at the playoffs, will continue needing Kamara to be “the best.”

Kamara and the Saints will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 9.