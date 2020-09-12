Alvin Kamara agrees to five-year contract extension with Saints

Alvin Kamara’s issues with the New Orleans Saints are clearly gone, as he’s committed to the franchise long-term.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints have agreed to a five-year extension with Kamara added on to the end of his current deal. In total, it’s worth $75 million in new money with over $34 million guaranteed.

Alvin Kamara gets $34.333M in guarantees on his fat new extension. The #Saints weapon is expected to sign after the walk-through today. New Orleans gets it done. https://t.co/X4kY7BmOQe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2020

It wasn’t long ago that this looked far from certain. There were even trade rumors about the running back. Ultimately, Kamara and the Saints worked out whatever was going on between them and he’ll be staying for quite a while.

Kamara has 37 total touchdowns in three seasons with the Saints so far. The 25-year-old accumulated 1,330 yards from scrimmage in 2019.