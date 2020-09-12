 Skip to main content
Alvin Kamara agrees to five-year contract extension with Saints

September 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara’s issues with the New Orleans Saints are clearly gone, as he’s committed to the franchise long-term.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints have agreed to a five-year extension with Kamara added on to the end of his current deal. In total, it’s worth $75 million in new money with over $34 million guaranteed.

It wasn’t long ago that this looked far from certain. There were even trade rumors about the running back. Ultimately, Kamara and the Saints worked out whatever was going on between them and he’ll be staying for quite a while.

Kamara has 37 total touchdowns in three seasons with the Saints so far. The 25-year-old accumulated 1,330 yards from scrimmage in 2019.

