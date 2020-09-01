 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 1, 2020

Report: Saints open to Alvin Kamara trade

September 1, 2020
by Grey Papke

Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints could be putting a blockbuster name on the market just before the start of the season.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Saints are “open” to trading running back Alvin Kamara.

The situation in New Orleans has escalated quickly. Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has been absent without excuse from practices for reasons that are believed to be contract related.

Kamara would earn just above $2.1 million this season under his current deal. That’s way below market value for a guy who has scored 37 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. If the Saints are serious about trading Kamara, it’s probably a good indicator that they aren’t even close to a new contract and don’t think they can reach an agreement with the running back.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus