Report: Saints open to Alvin Kamara trade

The New Orleans Saints could be putting a blockbuster name on the market just before the start of the season.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Saints are “open” to trading running back Alvin Kamara.

I'm told the Saints are open to trading RB Alvin Kamara, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 1, 2020

The situation in New Orleans has escalated quickly. Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has been absent without excuse from practices for reasons that are believed to be contract related.

Kamara would earn just above $2.1 million this season under his current deal. That’s way below market value for a guy who has scored 37 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. If the Saints are serious about trading Kamara, it’s probably a good indicator that they aren’t even close to a new contract and don’t think they can reach an agreement with the running back.