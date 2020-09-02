Alvin Kamara, Saints coach Sean Payton met to clear the air

NFL fans were shocked by the news this week that the New Orleans Saints were open to trading Alvin Kamara, but it does not sound like the star running back is going anywhere.

Kamara missed several days of practice recently and is seeking a new contract. He’s set to make around $2.1 million in the final year of his rookie deal this year, so you can understand why he wants more. The brief holdout led to the Saints entertaining trade inquiries for Kamara, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kamara met with head coach Sean Payton on Wednesday to clear the air.

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara and coach Sean Payton had a nice talk this morning, clearing the air. Kamara is expected back at practice today and the two sides will keep working at making sure he’s there long-term. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

There were rumblings that Kamara is seeking Christian McCaffrey money, but the Saints are unwilling to go that high. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Kamara is not asking for that much and the two sides are making progress toward an extension.

Saints and Alvin Kamara are not far apart in negotiations, per source, as Kamara has not asked for Christian McCaffrey money. Saints were open to trading Kamara for a 1 in light of absence but things calmed down, sides continue talking. Four teams inquired about Kamara today. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 2, 2020

Kamara didn’t have the mammoth season in 2019 that many predicted, but he still had more than 1,300 total yards from scrimmage while playing through a significant injury. The former Tennessee star has scored 37 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons and is a huge part of Payton’s offense.

The Saints don’t want to give up Kamara, but they aren’t going to pay him $16 million per year. If the two sides can meet somewhere in the middle, it sounds like an extension could be agreed upon before Week 1.