Report reveals Brandon Aiyuk rejected trade to 1 team

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk reportedly turned down a trade to another potential suitor.

Despite not participating throughout the 49ers’ training camp, Aiyuk has been stealing all the headlines as his rumored trade saga continues.

San Francisco already had a deal in place to trade Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns, according to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco. The deal was said to be for a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and a five-time Pro Bowler in return.

However, the Browns reportedly were “not one of Aiyuk’s preferred destinations,” which eventually led to the deal falling apart.

Aiyuk doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his current rookie contract. But the 49ers have given their wideout free rein to choose his next destination should he end up leaving San Francisco.

The 49ers are said to be making a push to keep Aiyuk. But based on the 49ers wideout’s recent social media activity, the team’s efforts to get a deal done may not be as strong as the reports indicate.

With the list of Aiyuk’s suitors dwindling, the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as a strong contender to be the last team standing for his services.

The 49ers have reportedly indicated to the Steelers what they want in return for Aiyuk. The ball may very well be in Pittsburgh’s court as the season draws closer.