Amazon used surreal graphic to promote upcoming Patriots game

If you want to know how bad the New England Patriots’ roster is this season, look no further than the way Amazon promoted next week’s “Thursday Night Football” game.

Toward the end of its coverage of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, Amazon aired a promo for the Week 14 game between the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. Amazon used a photo of star defensive lineman TJ Watt for their Steelers graphic. Typically, a player from each team would be featured. But not this time.

Amazon used a photo of Bill Belichick for the Patriots graphic.

Amazon had no idea which #Patriots player to feature on the promo for next week… so they just put Bill Belichick. Have never seen something like this before😂 pic.twitter.com/dHLvcCGPJ2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2023

That has to be a first. Networks have used graphics featuring both head coaches before, but they usually choose either players or coaches. The reality is the Patriots really do not have a healthy star on their roster.

Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez are New England’s two best defensive players, and they are out with injuries. Mac Jones is probably the most recognizable player on offense, but he has had a horrendous season. There have also been indications that he will be benched against Pittsburgh.

Even if Amazon was not trying to troll the Patriots, that graphic served as a depressing reminder to their fans of what the team has become.