Patriots have seemingly made QB decision for Week 13

All signs point to the New England Patriots making a rather expected quarterback decision for Week 13.

Mac Jones did not take any reps during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, with Bailey Zappe getting the bulk of the work with the first team. In addition, Zappe told reporters that he would be speaking at the podium on Thursday, one of the days when it is customary for a starting quarterback to address the media.

So Mac Jones didn't get any reps in the media portion of practice, Bailey Zappe shares he's going to be at the podium Thursday, and you see where this is going. https://t.co/2OapXrKJjy — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 29, 2023

There is nothing surprising about the likelihood of Zappe starting. While coach Bill Belichick is taking his usual tight-lipped approach to naming a starter, the reality is Jones was no good against the New York Giants last Sunday and was benched for the second half. At this point, it would be very difficult for the Patriots to go back to Jones.

Zappe was 9/14 for 54 yards with one interception after replacing Jones on Sunday. Those are not good numbers, but he limited the turnovers, which has been a big problem for Jones.