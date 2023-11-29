 Skip to main content
Patriots have seemingly made QB decision for Week 13

November 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bailey Zappe in a practice jersey

Jul 29, 2022; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (55) walks onto the field during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

All signs point to the New England Patriots making a rather expected quarterback decision for Week 13.

Mac Jones did not take any reps during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, with Bailey Zappe getting the bulk of the work with the first team. In addition, Zappe told reporters that he would be speaking at the podium on Thursday, one of the days when it is customary for a starting quarterback to address the media.

There is nothing surprising about the likelihood of Zappe starting. While coach Bill Belichick is taking his usual tight-lipped approach to naming a starter, the reality is Jones was no good against the New York Giants last Sunday and was benched for the second half. At this point, it would be very difficult for the Patriots to go back to Jones.

Zappe was 9/14 for 54 yards with one interception after replacing Jones on Sunday. Those are not good numbers, but he limited the turnovers, which has been a big problem for Jones.

