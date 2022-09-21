 Skip to main content
Amon-Ra St. Brown calls out Commanders WR drafted ahead of him

September 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Amon-Ra St. Brown warming up

Oct 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown holds a major vendetta against every team that passed on him in the 2021 NFL Draft. That vendetta extends toward the wide receivers they ultimately selected instead, too.

St. Brown faced off against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, one of the teams that chose a wide receiver with St. Brown still on the board in that draft. The Commanders took Dyami Brown 82nd overall in the third round of that draft, 30 picks before the Lions selected St. Brown at No. 112.

St. Brown was well aware of this. He said Wednesday he spent some time looking for Brown during Sunday’s game, but “didn’t see him in the game much.”

Brown played just one snap for the Commanders on Sunday and has just 12 career receptions, all of them coming last season. In contrast, St. Brown caught nine passes on Sunday alone, two of them for touchdowns, and has firmly established himself as Detroit’s No. 1 receiver.

As we saw this summer, St. Brown can name every wide receiver taken ahead of him from memory. Call it a motivational tactic, but it is clearly working for him.

