Amon-Ra St. Brown calls out Commanders WR drafted ahead of him

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown holds a major vendetta against every team that passed on him in the 2021 NFL Draft. That vendetta extends toward the wide receivers they ultimately selected instead, too.

St. Brown faced off against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, one of the teams that chose a wide receiver with St. Brown still on the board in that draft. The Commanders took Dyami Brown 82nd overall in the third round of that draft, 30 picks before the Lions selected St. Brown at No. 112.

St. Brown was well aware of this. He said Wednesday he spent some time looking for Brown during Sunday’s game, but “didn’t see him in the game much.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a straight killer. Lions are lucky to have him. Said he spent part of last week’s game vs. Washington looking for Dyami Brown, one of the WRs taken before him in 2020 draft: “I didn’t see him in the game much.”

St Brown went 9-116-2; Brown was 0-0-0. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 21, 2022

Brown played just one snap for the Commanders on Sunday and has just 12 career receptions, all of them coming last season. In contrast, St. Brown caught nine passes on Sunday alone, two of them for touchdowns, and has firmly established himself as Detroit’s No. 1 receiver.

As we saw this summer, St. Brown can name every wide receiver taken ahead of him from memory. Call it a motivational tactic, but it is clearly working for him.