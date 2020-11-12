Amy Palcic sends tweet about ‘humiliating’ firing from Texans

The Houston Texans made an extremely unpopular decision on Wednesday to fire vice president of communications Amy Palcic, and Palcic has addressed the move on social media.

Palcic sent a tweet on Thursday thanking people who supported her in the wake of her firing. She referred to Wednesday as “arguably the most humiliating day of my life.”

“On what was arguably the most humiliating day of my life, people showed up — my friends, colleagues, total strangers. PR can often be a thankless job. We live behind the scenes lifting others up. A great reminder that being a good person matters in the long run.

THANK YOU,” Palcic wrote.

It’s still unclear why Palcic, who was the first and only woman to have full PR responsibilities for an NFL team, was fired. The Texans said she was no longer “a cultural fit” with the organization. Numerous members of the NFL media community immediately unloaded on Houston for the decision. You can see some of their reactions here.

Palcic won the Rozelle Award in 2017 for having the best PR staff. She seems to be widely respected, and J.J. Watt made that clear with his show of support for her.