Look: Andrew Luck made surprise appearance at Colorado high school football practice

Andrew Luck has faded out of the spotlight since retiring from the NFL prior to the 2019 season. But he reappeared recently when he made a surprise visit to a Colorado high school’s football practice.

The Summit Daily News’ Antonio Olivero reported on Tuesday about the famous athletes who visited Summit High in July. First it was Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who was nearby on a trip with his family during the MLB All-Star break. Next it was Luck, who had met one of Summit’s football coaches during the winter while in Summit County for skiing. Luck called the coach last month and asked if he could come out for practice one day. Luck ended up coming by the team’s practice.

With both Andrew Luck and Clayton Kershaw stopping by practice, Summit High football may have had the greatest singular week of working out with American sports superstars of any group of high school boys in summer workout history. #NFL #MLB #HSFBhttps://t.co/hDMlZE30Y8 pic.twitter.com/xd3yj7Vc1V — Antonio Olivero (@antonioolivero) August 25, 2021

Luck helped the team diagram some pass protection schemes and plays. He answered lots of questions, and then went out on the practice field to help out.

“I think he was so happy to be out here on the field again being around the game. And that was really cool for me to see that in him,” Summit head coach James Wagner told the Summit Daily News.

Luck was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played six seasons and missed the 2017 season due to a shoulder injury. He made four Pro Bowls and led the NFL with 40 touchdown passes in 2014. Luck walked away from the game because the injuries and rehab processes were wearing on him and robbing him of his enjoyment of football. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has consistently said that he firmly expects Luck to remain retired. Luck expressed a desire to live quietly and focus on parenting.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0