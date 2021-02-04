Jim Irsay offers firm response to Andrew Luck rumors

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay shot down the rumors linking Andrew Luck to a return to the organization.

Speculation about Luck’s return increased this week after purported text messages allegedly sent by Luck’s wife hinted at a return to football. There was little verification behind these images, and there was no evidence that they were real, but some on the internet still took it as a sign that Luck was thinking about an NFL return.

In an interview on Thursday with CBS 4, Irsay made clear that was not on the table.

A lengthy ONE-ON-ONE interview with #colts owner Jim Irsay airs Sunday on @CBS4Indy after @SuperBowl . Asked him about those Andrew Luck rumors. pic.twitter.com/CKp1XrNv3d — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) February 4, 2021

“He’s more retired now than he was a year and a half ago,” Irsay said. “Only Andrew knows, of course, because it’s his decision, but I can only say he definitely is retired and there’s really no wiggle room or rumor or anything, as much as people would like to hear that. Believe me, I wish it was true and I was hiding some big announcement that could happen two days from now, but that’s just not the case.”

Luck shocked the league by retiring at 29, and Irsay has made clear before that a return is not likely to be on the table. The Colts have a need at quarterback, but that has not changed Luck’s stance — nor does it seem likely that anything will.