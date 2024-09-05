Andrew Siciliano lands notable new job after being laid off by NFL Network

Longtime NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano was among several on-air personalities who were laid off earlier this year, but he has landed a notable new gig ahead of the 2024 season.

The Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday that they have hired Siciliano as their new radio play-by-play announcer. Siciliano, who is a lifelong Browns fan, filled in for former Browns announcer Jim Donovan last season when Donovan underwent treatment for leukemia. Donovan has since retired.

“I’m honored for the opportunity, but wish the circumstances were different,” Siciliano said. “Like every Browns fan, I was stunned last week when I learned of Jim’s retirement. I know I have big shoes to fill. Jim’s an icon, an amazing man and an indelible part of this community. I’m so grateful to Jim for his gracious support last season when I did a few games and will never forget sitting in the stands and listening to his call when the Browns clinched the playoffs in Week 17.”

Siciliano, 50, had been a prominent host for NFL Network programs for years. He is also well-known for being the host of “Red Zone” on DirecTV from 2005 until last season, when YouTube secured the rights to the “Sunday Ticket” package.

Though he has had a successful career in television, Sicilano’s original career goal was to be an NFL play-by-play announcer. That is now officially his full-time job, and the Virginia native will be calling games for his favorite team.