Andrew Whitworth blasts PFT, sets record straight about Cowboys

Andrew Whitworth is aware that the Dallas Cowboys now have a major hole along their offensive line, but the former Pro Bowler says the team has not reached out to him about filling it.

Whitworth, who retired after helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last season, has joined Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage. He was asked during the Houston Texans-San Francisco 49ers preseason game on Thursday night if his phone has been ringing with NFL job offers. Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk transcribed Whitworth’s response.

“It has. I mean, obviously, there’s been some things with the Cowboys and losing Tyron Smith. It’s just an awful deal. Such a great player, and a guy I’ve always loved watching play. It’s been a busy day of answering calls,” Whitworth said. “The problem is they’re calling and texting the wrong person. They need to be texting and calling Melissa Whitworth and the kids, because they have final approval on whether I’m ever going to play football again.”

Many, including LBS, interpreted the response to mean Whitworth has heard from the Cowboys. That apparently is not what he meant. He says he was only expressing that other people — presumably Cowboys fans — have been calling him begging him to go to Dallas in the wake of Smith’s knee injury.

Whitworth tried to clarify on Twitter.

Not what I said. I said I answered calls and text from people all day since the injury. Begging me to go to the cowboys! Thx https://t.co/aoyA5DEvuE — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 26, 2022

PFT’s Mike Florio did not back down. He wrote a follow-up on Friday speculating that Whitworth is trying not to out the Cowboys for tampering. The 40-year-old was still under contract with the Rams when he retired, which means he is on their reserve-retired list.

That only made Whitworth more angry.

In repeated attempts to make assumptions without asking people directly! @ProFootballTalk has got another story wrong and failed to take any responsibility! Have a great Friday folks! 💪🏼! https://t.co/DXyPSNOkJH — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 26, 2022

I answered many messages yesterday from national and a few dallas sports reporters and journalist.

☝🏼 The “people” I mentioned last night. Asking me if cowboys had reached out? Or if I was interested?

Answer was “No” 2 both! Appreciate them for doing it the right way!

✌🏼! — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 26, 2022

Twitter really be like this? @ProFootballTalk trash talking me now?

“For Every question not asked, an assumption is made”

Was honest and transparent about my 📞 getting blown up. And authentic saying people need to ask fam!

Never said 🤠’s called

Miss me with “insinuation”! 🤣 — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 26, 2022

Only Whitworth and the Cowboys know whether or not a conversation took place. In any event, the four-time Pro Bowler seemed like he has not totally ruled out playing again.