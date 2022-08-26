Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He is expected to be sidelined until December at the earliest. Former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, who has joined Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage this season, was asked during the Houston Texans-San Francisco 49ers preseason game if he has received calls from teams looking to lure him out of retirement. The four-time Pro Bowler confirmed that he has heard from the Cowboys.

“I mean, obviously, there’s been some things with the Cowboys and losing Tyron Smith. It’s just an awful deal. Such a great player, and a guy I’ve always loved watching play,” Whitworth said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “It’s been a busy day of answering calls. The problem is they’re calling and texting the wrong person. They need to be texting and calling Melissa Whitworth and the kids, because they have final approval on whether I’m ever going to play football again.”

That did not exactly sound like Whitworth ruling out a return. Though, he is 40 and just won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season. That seemed like the perfect time for him to retire. He also now has a gig that allows him to stay involved with the NFL.

The Cowboys drafted a tackle in the first round when they selected Tulsa’s Tyler Smith. Unless Dallas signs a veteran like Whitworth, Tyler will likely step into Tyron’s role.