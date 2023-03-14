Andy Dalton agrees to deal with new NFC team

The game of NFC quarterback musical chairs continues.

Veteran QB Andy Dalton is expected to reach agreement with the Carolina Panthers on a two-year, $10 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The contract includes $8 million fully guaranteed with a max value of $17 million, Schefter notes.

Dalton, a three-time Pro Bowler, turns 36 next season. He took over as the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in 2022 after an injury to Jameis Winston and retained the job for the entire season. Dalton threw for 2,871 yards with 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions and had a 6-8 overall record as the starter.

But New Orleans just unseated Dalton by bringing in Derek Carr to be their new starting signal caller. Winston has also since returned to the Saints on a new deal to be Carr’s backup. As a result, Dalton will now head to a Panthers side that recently lost Sam Darnold in free agency to an NFC West team. He will likely jostle for the first-string duties with 24-year-old Matt Corral, who has yet to take a single NFL snap after missing all of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury.