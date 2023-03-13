49ers bring in notable QB after Jimmy Garoppolo exit

Jimmy Garoppolo might not have even finished cleaning out his locker yet, but the San Francisco 49ers are already bringing in another quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the 49ers have agreed to sign veteran QB Sam Darnold. The 25-year-old Darnold will be getting a one-year deal from San Francisco, Schefter adds.

Darnold, a former No. 3 overall pick, had a mediocre year last season with the Carolina Panthers. While Darnold was 4-2 as the Panthers’ starter, he remained mistake-prone with five total turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles lost) to just seven touchdowns. Darnold also suffered a high-ankle sprain that cost him most of the middle part of the season.

The Darnold signing comes just hours after Garoppolo left the 49ers to join an AFC team. It is possible that Darnold gets a chance to serve as a bridge starter with both Trey Lance (ankle) and Brock Purdy (elbow) working their way back from major injuries. But the move for Darnold probably will not excite very many San Francisco fans.