 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 13, 2023

49ers bring in notable QB after Jimmy Garoppolo exit

March 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Kyle Shanahan in a 49ers cap

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo might not have even finished cleaning out his locker yet, but the San Francisco 49ers are already bringing in another quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the 49ers have agreed to sign veteran QB Sam Darnold. The 25-year-old Darnold will be getting a one-year deal from San Francisco, Schefter adds.

Darnold, a former No. 3 overall pick, had a mediocre year last season with the Carolina Panthers. While Darnold was 4-2 as the Panthers’ starter, he remained mistake-prone with five total turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles lost) to just seven touchdowns. Darnold also suffered a high-ankle sprain that cost him most of the middle part of the season.

The Darnold signing comes just hours after Garoppolo left the 49ers to join an AFC team. It is possible that Darnold gets a chance to serve as a bridge starter with both Trey Lance (ankle) and Brock Purdy (elbow) working their way back from major injuries. But the move for Darnold probably will not excite very many San Francisco fans.

Article Tags

Jimmy GaroppoloSam DarnoldSan Francisco 49ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus