Andy Dalton suffers injury after vicious head shot from Jon Bostic

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton left Sunday’s game against Washington with an injury after he was on the receiving end of a ruthless hit.

Dalton was trying to scramble for a first down deep in Dallas territory when he took a brutal head shot from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. Dalton had clearly gone into a slide, but that didn’t stop Bostic from launching his shoulder and helmet at Dalton’s head.

Dalton laid motionless on the turf for a couple of seconds after the hit. He was immediately removed from the game, and Bostic was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected. Here’s another angle of the play:

Jeez, this is a nasty hit by Jon Bostic on Andy Dalton. Bostic ejected. pic.twitter.com/9MkYbJY1WO — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 25, 2020

Bostic will almost certainly be fined for the play and should be suspended. That’s the exact type of head-hunting hit the NFL has been trying to get rid of for years.

With Dalton and Dak Prescott both injured, rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci took over for the Cowboys. Dallas was trailing 22-3 at the time, and Dalton was seen earlier in the game ripping into his offensive line on the sideline.