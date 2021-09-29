Patrick Mahomes has messages for Chiefs fans following consecutive losses

Chiefs fans are in an unfamiliar position these days: the team has a losing record. Kansas City has become spoiled by its football team in recent years, especially since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback. The MVP has proven to be among the best quarterbacks in the league, often being able to score nearly at will. But his Chiefs have lost consecutive close games and are now 1-2.

Following Sunday’s Week 3 loss to the Chargers, Mahomes said that the adversity wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.

A little adversity never hurts #ChiefsKingdom We will be back soon! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 26, 2021

Then on Tuesday, Mahomes reiterated his focus. He said that he would keep working.

All you can do is keep working! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 28, 2021

Those are better messages than the one delivered by Mahomes’ fiancee.

KC visits Philly in Week 4. The Eagles are 1-2 and did not look good on Monday night against Dallas. This should be a game where the Chiefs get things back on track.