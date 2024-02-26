Report: Andy Reid, Chiefs working toward big decision

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are working toward an agreement that would officially put to rest any speculation about the head coach retiring.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Reid and the Chiefs will soon begin negotiating a contract extension that would make Reid the highest-paid head coach in the NFL.

General manager Brett Veach is also in line for a new contract. Both he and Reid signed extensions with the Chiefs after the team’s championship season in 2019 and have two years remaining on their current deals.

While NFL coach contracts are not made public, Pelissero notes that Reid ranks roughly eighth among head coaches in average annual salary. He is third in the AFC West after the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton last year and Los Angeles Chargers brought in Jim Harbaugh this offseason.

Nearly half of the head coaches in the NFL are believed to be making at least $15 million per year, and any new contract for Reid would almost certainly surpass that figure.

Reid, who is 65, faced numerous questions leading up to Super Bowl LVIII about whether he could retire. He never indicated that he was considering it, and why would he? Reid will have a chance to contend for championships every year as long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy and under center for the Chiefs. The coach could even chase Don Shula’s record for most wins as an NFL head coach and Bill Belichick’s six championships.

Reid is not going anywhere, and a new contract will be further evidence of that.