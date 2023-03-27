Andy Reid gives notable hint about his coaching future

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid hinted before the Super Bowl that he might consider his future, though he put any rumors to rest after the game. Now, though, he is suggesting that might become a regular thing for him.

The 65-year-old admitted Monday that he is handling his future on a year-to-year basis. He once again made clear he has no plans to retire right now, but he does not know when that might change.

“That’s where I’m at right now,” Reid said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I don’t feel like I want to retire. I know I’m on the other side of it. I don’t know where the other side ends.”

Reid fueled speculation with what he said prior to the Super Bowl, but he did not let that talk linger for very long. It does make perfect sense for him to take things year-by-year, though it is pretty clear that, for now, he does not see himself on the verge of walking away.

Reid is 117-45 in ten seasons as Chiefs coach, with two Super Bowl wins to his name.